Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
• This Tuesday, July 13, at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library presents our next fun summer learning event, Dog Daze, in Elmer Park. Special guests, Melanie Stratton, owner of Doggy Doos Boutique and Barkery, Whitney Mitchell, owner of Zoomies Canine Rehab and Wellness, and Karen Stroud with Mellie the Therapy Dog, will be providing kids with a fun, educational talk on the services they provide. Ms. Shelley will be there too with activities and take home bags with a craft and treat.
• This Wednesday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m., our weekly story time will be held in-person in Howard Elmer Park next to our library. Ms. Shelley encourages families to bring your blankets or folding chairs and space yourselves out comfortably in designated spots. (In the event of inclement weather, we will post on Facebook to announce a switch to virtual format with a Zoom link provided for easy access.)
• Our weekly One-on-One Technology Time will be on hold through Aug. 12. Advanced Tech Tips with Tim is still scheduled for the first Wednesday of the month, Aug. 4.
Save the date for Sayre Public Library’s annual Holiday Decoration Sale, which will be held this year on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. This sale features a wide variety of new and gently used décor for all holidays, including tabletop items, flags, wreaths, wall hangings, lights, gift wrap and bags, dishes, and figurines, all for bargain prices! Sayre Public Library will be accepting donations of new and gently used décor for the sale until July 23. Please bring all donations to the circulation desk in containers that can be left with the donation.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “The Stranger in the Mirror,” by Liv Constantine, “The Forest of Vanishing Stars,” by Kristin Harmel, “Falling,” by T.J. Newman, and “Jackpot,” by Stuart Woods.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
