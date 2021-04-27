“Get Caught Reading Month,” celebrated in May, is a nationwide campaign to remind people of all ages about the importance of reading. But not only is reading important, it is also a lot of fun. Founded in 1999 by the Association of American Publishers, the Get Caught Reading campaign is now managed by Every Child a Reader. It is supported by hundreds of celebrities, including LL Cool J, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, and the newest addition, Olivia the Pig.
May is officially “Get Caught Reading Month,” but the celebration lasts throughout the year. That is precisely why Bradford-Tioga Head Start has dedicated funds to support family literacy. Each month throughout the 2020-2021 program year, every child enrolled in the Early Head Start and Head Start program has received two books each month. That is over 6,000 books to children and families across Bradford and Tioga counties. These books, and the accompanying family activities, are meant to encourage the habit of reading.
Research has shown that early language experiences stimulate a child’s brain to grow. Reading to children each day is one of the most important things a parent can do to help their child be ready for school. By providing books to families, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. hopes that families will get caught reading, not only during the month of May, but every day.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
