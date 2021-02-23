Stillman/Benson
Born to Taylor Stillman and Clair Benson of Sayre, a son, Cambrie John Beckley, on Feb. 3, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Craig
Born to Jennifer and Paul Craig of Sayre, a daughter, Ruthann Doris Jane, on Feb. 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Neville
Born to Miranda and Douglas Neville of Little Meadows, a son, Weston Vincent, on Feb. 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Fassett/Deninger
Born to Sheyanne Fassett and William Deninger of Wyalusing, a son, Gabriel, on Feb. 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
McKean/Gordon
Born to Maranda McKean and Jordan Gordon of Monroeton, a son, Brody Casey, on Feb. 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Allen
Born to Summer Allen of Towanda, a son, Wesson, on Feb. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Frey/Fletcher
Born to Haley Frey and Trevor Fletcher of Columbia Cross Roads, a daughter, Elise Marie, on Feb. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Berger/Worthington
Born to Jordan Berger and Daniel Worthington of Wysox, a daughter, Sienna Rae, on Feb. 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Parmalee
Born to Alicia and Donald Parmalee III of Milan, a son, Seamus Lee, on Feb. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Webster/Dotter
Born to Julia Webster and Zane Dotter of Wyalusing, a son, Rylan, on Feb. 12, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Maule
Born to Melissa Maule of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Oakley James, on Feb. 13, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Powell
Born to Jonna and Kyle Powell of Towanda, a daughter, Lyndy Valjean, on Feb. 14, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Larsen
Born to Allison Larsen of Rome, a daughter, Sophia Louise, on Feb. 14, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Baker/Bristow
Born to Kaylee Baker and Ethan Bristow of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Ellianna, on Feb. 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Newhart/Shaffer
Born to Allison Newhart and Austin Shaffer of New Albany, a son, Ryker Landyn, on Feb. 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Kershner/Decker
Born to Trinh Kershner and Ryan Decker of Towanda, a daughter, Raven, on Feb. 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.