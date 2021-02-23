Stillman/Benson

Born to Taylor Stillman and Clair Benson of Sayre, a son, Cambrie John Beckley, on Feb. 3, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Craig

Born to Jennifer and Paul Craig of Sayre, a daughter, Ruthann Doris Jane, on Feb. 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Neville

Born to Miranda and Douglas Neville of Little Meadows, a son, Weston Vincent, on Feb. 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Fassett/Deninger

Born to Sheyanne Fassett and William Deninger of Wyalusing, a son, Gabriel, on Feb. 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

McKean/Gordon

Born to Maranda McKean and Jordan Gordon of Monroeton, a son, Brody Casey, on Feb. 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Allen

Born to Summer Allen of Towanda, a son, Wesson, on Feb. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Frey/Fletcher

Born to Haley Frey and Trevor Fletcher of Columbia Cross Roads, a daughter, Elise Marie, on Feb. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Berger/Worthington

Born to Jordan Berger and Daniel Worthington of Wysox, a daughter, Sienna Rae, on Feb. 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Parmalee

Born to Alicia and Donald Parmalee III of Milan, a son, Seamus Lee, on Feb. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Webster/Dotter

Born to Julia Webster and Zane Dotter of Wyalusing, a son, Rylan, on Feb. 12, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Maule

Born to Melissa Maule of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Oakley James, on Feb. 13, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Powell

Born to Jonna and Kyle Powell of Towanda, a daughter, Lyndy Valjean, on Feb. 14, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Larsen

Born to Allison Larsen of Rome, a daughter, Sophia Louise, on Feb. 14, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Baker/Bristow

Born to Kaylee Baker and Ethan Bristow of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Ellianna, on Feb. 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Newhart/Shaffer

Born to Allison Newhart and Austin Shaffer of New Albany, a son, Ryker Landyn, on Feb. 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kershner/Decker

Born to Trinh Kershner and Ryan Decker of Towanda, a daughter, Raven, on Feb. 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

