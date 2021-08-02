MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – SUNY Morrisville recently announced that Natalie Sweeney, of Nichols, N.Y., was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Natalie is majoring in Business Administration – BBA.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.
