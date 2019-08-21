WILLIAMSPORT – The summer 2019 dean’s list has been announced at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Local students on the dean’s list are:

Lu-Anne Antisdel of Rome, Bachelor of Science, Physician Assistant.

Brielle N. Blanchard of Towanda, Bachelor of Science, Physician Assistant.

Caitlin M. DeLosa of Gillett, Bachelor of Science, Pre-Physician Assistant Studies.

Kayla J. Shay of Canton, Associate of Applied Science, Health Arts: Practical Nursing Emphasis.

Sarah B. Winward of Athens, Bachelor of Science, Physician Assistant.

