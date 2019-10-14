WARREN CENTER – The Warren Center Active Living Center, located in the Warren Center Community Building, will host a health fair on Oct. 16 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Flu shots will be available, and exhibitors from local agencies will be present with information. Exhibitors will include Bradford County Manor, B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc., the Foster Grandparent Program, Elder Law Attorney Leslie Wizelman’s office, aide to Senator Yaw Janenne Goliash, and Medical Service Co.

For more information, please call (570) 395-3108.

The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; the United Way of Susquehanna County; and the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga County Commissioners. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.

