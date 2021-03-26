SAYRE – Bradford County Treasurer Matt Allen, along with State Dog Warden Jim Johnson, will be selling dog licenses in Sayre in the very near future. They plan on being at the Sayre Borough Hall on Tuesday, March 30 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Bureau of Dog Law will be canvassing the area in search of unlicensed dogs. Dog Law will issue citations for failure to purchase a license which can result in a fine of up to $300. Fees for licenses are: male/female $8.50, neutered male/spayed female $6.50, senior citizen male/female $6.50, and senior citizen neutered male/spayed female $4.50. All dogs 3 months and older must be licensed according to the PA. Department of Dog Law.
Licenses are also available via the Internet at PaDogLicense.com, over the counter in the Treasurer’s office in the Bradford County Courthouse or through the mail to: Matt Allen, Bradford County Treasurer, 301 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848.
