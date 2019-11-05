Datebooks
INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM ABOUT CARANTOUAN GREENWAY will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.at the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Carantouan Greenway President Marty Borko will discuss the group and its role in the community. Free and open to the public.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Jesus and His Life Celebrated in Our Worship,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
PLANNING BOARD, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
LYME DISEASE AWARENESS GROUP will meet Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Nov. 7 at noon in Ferguson Hall in the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Douglas Walton from the Laceyville area will provide musical entertainment and Bill Wall will be the host greeter. All Bradford/Sullivan county seniors/retirees are welcome to attend and join us in friendship. Please bring a dish to share and your own table service. Coffee and tea are provided.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. No skills needed. For more information call 888-0885 or 888-9053.
