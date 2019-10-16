WARREN CENTER – The Warren Center Active Living Center, located in the Warren Center Community Building, will host the Len Souto Gypsy Band on Nov. 13 at 11 a.m., and will not play on Oct. 23, as previously scheduled.

The Jericho Singers will perform at 11 a.m. on Oct. 30. The two musical performances will be free and open to adults 60 and over.

For more information or to make reservations for lunch following each performance, please call (570) 395-3108.

The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; the United Way of Susquehanna County; and the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga County Commissioners. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.

