Buynak/Liptock
Born to Joyce Buynak and David Liptock of Mansfield, a son, James Michael, on July 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Cook
Born to Alexandra Cook of Rome, a daughter, Brooklynn Olyvia, on July 13, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hodge
Born to Kelly and Tyler Hodge of Ulster, a daughter, Grace Noel, on July 13, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Berry/Taylor
Born to Kay Berry and Dylan Taylor of Monroeton, a daughter, Leighla Mae, on July 13, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
McCullough
Born to Samantha McCullough of Pine City, N.Y., a son, Eliot, on July 13, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Guy
Born to Leandra and Michael Guy of Barton, N.Y., a son, Easton Michael, on July 14, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Brewer/Knowles
Born to Natasia Brewer and Brian Knowles of Wyalusing, a son, Zeppelin, on July 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Esaias
Born to Chelsee and Jason Esaias of Troy, a daughter, Eliana Grace, on July 16, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
