Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Feb. 20 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at St. James Church hall, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal will be pancakes, eggs, sausage patties, mixed fruit and beverage.
WAVERLY SCHOOL RETIREES will meet for lunch on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant. Anyone (and your guest) who retired from Waverly schools is welcome.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Feb. 20 in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Please bring a dish to share and own table service. Kurt Lafy and Laura Hewitt will be presenting a program on the Civil War. All Bradford/Sullivan county seniors/retirees and whoever is interested in the Civil War are invited.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL AND FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY will be held Friday, Feb. 21 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Wilawana Road, Sayre. Free meal and clothing giveaway is held the third Friday of each month.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA) meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage across from the church).
