ROME – Be Thou My Vision Conference will be held Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8. Come join us as we pray for each other and the nation. You will learn what the Apostle Paul told the church about praying for each other and himself. So invite a friend and learn to pray like the early church for our nation that is becoming like Ancient Rome.
Prayer meeting will follow the lessons on Friday and Saturday. We will meet on Sunday at 4 p.m., bring your own picnic supper at 5 p.m., followed by prayer at 6 p.m. All meetings will take place at the Northeast Bradford Elementary School pavilion.
Aug. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m., “Healing Our Vision,” Ephesians 1:15-20, with Pastor Benjamin Miller of Bumpville Bible Church.
Aug. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m., “Healing Our Vitality,” Ephesians 3:14-19, with Luke Tice of Orwell Bible Church.
Aug. 8 from 4-7 p.m., “Healing Our Values,” Philippians 1:9-11, with Pastor Justin Canfield of Community Independent Bible Church.
