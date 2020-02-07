Lauren Newman has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the State University of New York College at Cortland. She earned a 3.49 grade point average; students must attain a 3.3 and above grade point average to be named to the dean’s list.
She is majoring in Exercise Science.
Lauren is the daughter of Michael and Denise Newman of Waverly, N.Y.
She is a 2019 graduate of Waverly High School.
