KUTZTOWN, Pa. – More than 2,325 students have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Kutztown University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
Local students named to the dean’s list are:
Rohnin Brahm Bishop of Sayre; and Margaret E. Carroll of Athens.
