SAYRE – Fans of the show “Downton Abbey” have been awaiting a local showing of the new film. Well, no one has been anticipating it quite as much as the staff at the Spalding Memorial Library! The library is partnering once again with the Bradford County Regional Arts Council to bring you another fun night out at the movies. Join us as we showcase “Downton Abbey” in our enthusiastic style on Monday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sayre Theatre.
Tickets are $15 each, and include admission, a small popcorn and drink, and the chance to be entered into a drawing for some fabulous themed door prizes.
The “Downton Abbey” film has not been a disappointment to fans of the series. When the family learns that King George V and Queen Mary are coming for a visit, preparations go into high-gear. But trouble soon arises when the staff learns that the King and Queen will be arriving with their own entourage of chefs and attendants. Mischief ensues and the story unfolds. Word has it that this spot-on film will leave all Downtonians wanting more.
Please join us for this unique Night Out! event. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. Purchase your tickets today at the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 South Main St. in Athens. We’ll see you at the theatre!
