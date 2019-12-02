Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.