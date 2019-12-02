Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Dec. 2 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs, salad, garlic bread, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dining time.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Monday, Dec. 2 at noon at Beeman’s for their Christmas luncheon. Remember to bring a $10 gift to exchange and donations for the hat and glove collection.
PLANNING BOARD, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Ministry of Jesus,” presented by Kamie Hoey. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
GUITAR CLUB at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, meets every Monday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. All levels of experience are always welcome, as well as other stringed instruments and voices. Children are welcome with adult supervision. The Guitar Club format is learning music by playing (and singing) together. A parking lot is available across from the church on S. Keystone Ave. Enter at side entrance on Lincoln Street. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
WAVERLY TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY NO. 646 meets Mondays at the Waverly United Methodist Church at 8 a.m. Meeting follows weigh-in. Call (570) 882-8064 or (570) 731-4145.
