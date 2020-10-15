The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL) will present a Facebook L ive “ concert” with OSFL principal horn, Tyler Ogilvie, on Saturday, October 17 at 4 p.m.. The concert is free. Donations are appreciated to help the Orchestra and musicians through this prolonged time off-stage.
Ogilvie is a graduate of Ithaca College, with degrees in music education (B.M.) and horn performance (M.M.). He previously taught in the public schools of New Jersey and Connecticut, and currently serves on the music faculties of Susquehanna University and Dickinson College. Ogilvie freelances regularly with regional orchestras and ensembles throughout New York and Pennsylvania. He also spends some free time composing and will be featuring two of his own pieces, The Wailer and Zero Point, on Saturday’s program.
Ogilvie will also perform Dream of the Rhinoceros by Trygve Madsen, Blue Soliloquy by Steven Winteregg, and selections from Bach’s Cello Suite V.
Facebook L IVE presentations by OSFL musicians will take place approximately every two weeks during this time of continued social distancing . To find out more, follow the OSFL on Facebook at facebook.com/theOSFL , Twitter at @OSFL, Insta gram at @orchsfl, or check out the website at www.OSFL.org.
