TROY, N.Y. – For more than 100 years, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, in conjunction with high schools around the world, has awarded the Rensselaer Medal and scholarship to promising high school juniors who have distinguished themselves in mathematics and science. Rensselaer is pleased to announce the 2021 winners of the Rensselaer Medal.
Joseph Fritzen of Waverly is this year’s honoree. Joseph is a student at Waverly High School.
The medal, the oldest prize of its kind in the United States, is awarded at more than 5,000 high schools throughout North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. More than 150 medalists enroll in each freshman class at Rensselaer.
The merit scholarship, with a value of $30,000 per year, is guaranteed for four years (five years for the Bachelor of Architecture program) for each medalist who is accepted and enrolls at Rensselaer.
