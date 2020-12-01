Engle

Born to Logan Ann Luther and Shawn Engle of Sayre, a son, Maverick Gregory, on Nov. 4, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Harrower/Mack

Born to Carly Harrower and Anthony Mack of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Luna Mae, on Nov. 5, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Green/Camp

Born to Marissa Green and Joshua Cole Camp of Rome, a son, Jaxen Gerald, on Nov. 6, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Martin/Chamberlain

Born to Lacey Martin and Joshua Chamberlain of Sayre, a daughter, Brynlee Elaine, on Nov. 7, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Witham

Born to Molly and Carson Witham of Sayre, a daughter, Jacquelyn Joy, on Nov. 7, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Strait

Born to Dominique Comereski-Strait and Derrick Strait of Canton, a daughter, Brielle, on Nov. 8, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Barker

Born to Mariah and Derrick Barker of Towanda, a son, Ko’A Charles, on Nov. 15, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Cook

Born to Shawna and Joshua Cook of Athens, a daughter, Adalynn Ivy-Jo, on Nov. 16, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Babcock/Garrity

Born to Ry-Lyn Babcock and Caleb Garrity of Nichols, N.Y., a daughter, Isabel Ana-Marie, on Nov. 17, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Smith

Born to Lindsey and Wesley Smith of Sayre, a daughter, Corryn Hope, on Nov. 17, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Sanchez/Castro

Born to Maruja Sanchez and Olger Castro of LeRaysville, a daughter, Megan Maddison, on Nov. 18, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Conklin

Born to Felicia and Timothy Conklin of Towanda, a son, Emerson Michael, on Nov. 19, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Load comments