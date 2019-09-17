Sayre:
Save the Date for upcoming programming at Sayre Public Library! Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m., Sayre Public Library welcomes Jayson Merrill for a program on origami and paper airplanes. Jayson Merrill is an author, instructor, artist and athlete who has been featured on TV and in print media. The author of five books on origami aircraft, he has also designed an airplane that can break the world record for distance.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m. we will hold our Children’s Story Hour. This week’s theme will be “Western Day with Mellie the Dog.” Our friend Mellie, and her owner Karen Stroud, will be on hand to have Western fun with stories and crafts about horses, cows, cacti, and other elements of the Wild West. Attendees are invited to wear their cowboy hats, boots, and bandannas!
• Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10:30 a.m., we will have One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
• Thursday, Sept. 19 we will be holding a library card sign-up event for Sayre Area High School students. Students must bring a parent/guardian with photo ID and current address to receive a card. There will also be door prizes, snacks, a free movie playing on our Smart Board, time to try out our Nintendo Switch and sign-up tables for future activities.
• Saturday, Sept. 21st our Kindness Club kids will be volunteering at the Sayre Health Care Center Fall Festival from 10-11:30 a.m. The kids will be passing out cider and donuts, as well as helping to sell raffle tickets. Any child ages 7 and up who would like to join us and help out should come and meet us there!
Sayre Public Library has recently mailed out letters for the annual Fund Drive. Thank you to everyone who has already donated – every dollar given helps the library provide our community with books, technology, and programming for children and adults. In case we missed you, there are fund drive envelopes available at the circulation desk. Stop by to update your account and make a donation in the library, or take an envelope with you to mail later.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction this week includes “The Whisper Man,” by Alex North and “The Testaments,” by Margaret Atwood. New non-fiction includes “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know,” by Malcolm Gladwell, and “How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real World Problems,” by Randall Munroe.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.