Figuerod
Born to Evelyn and Cesar Figuerod of Spencer, N.Y., a daughter, Jamine Elizabeth, on Sept. 4, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hackett/French
Born to Kristina Hackett and James French of Rome, a daughter, Harper Grace, on Sept. 4, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Clark
Born to Amber and Andrew Clark of Granville Summit, a daughter, Raelynn Ann, on Sept. 5, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Wakefield
Born to Kendra and Dylon Wakefield of Athens, a daughter, Bellajean Grace, on Sept. 7, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Pennell
Born to Carrie and Matthew Pennell of Rome, a daughter, Autumn Pearl, on Sept. 7, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
