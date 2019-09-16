Figuerod

Born to Evelyn and Cesar Figuerod of Spencer, N.Y., a daughter, Jamine Elizabeth, on Sept. 4, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Hackett/French

Born to Kristina Hackett and James French of Rome, a daughter, Harper Grace, on Sept. 4, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Clark

Born to Amber and Andrew Clark of Granville Summit, a daughter, Raelynn Ann, on Sept. 5, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Wakefield

Born to Kendra and Dylon Wakefield of Athens, a daughter, Bellajean Grace, on Sept. 7, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Pennell

Born to Carrie and Matthew Pennell of Rome, a daughter, Autumn Pearl, on Sept. 7, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Load comments