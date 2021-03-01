Anna Marie Landy engaged to Matthew Rainey Cohen
Thomas F. and Maria K. Landy are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Anna Marie, to Matthew Rainey Cohen, son of Robert S. and Beverly R. Cohen.
Anna received a Bachelor of Arts degree in musical theater performance from the University of Northern Colorado and currently supports the Chair of Global Financing at Goldman Sachs.
Matthew received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Villanova University and is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of Provable Labs.
Anna is the granddaughter of Anna Marie McGuire of Sayre and the late Joseph McGuire, Robert J. Landy and Mary Ellen Landy.
Matthew is the grandson of the late Blanche and Jack Rainey and the late Sidney and Blanche Cohen.
A January wedding is planned at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples, Florida.
