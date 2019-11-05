WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library will be showing the film “Lee & Grant” on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m.
This documentary is a personal look at two iconic leaders of the Civil War. Details reveal the choices and power Ulysses S. Grant and Robert E. Lee mustered on decisive battlefields like Vicksburg and Gettysburg. The DVD was produced in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the war.
The showing of “Lee & Grant” is free and open to the public. The Bradford County Library is on Route 6, one mile west of the town of Burlington. Please call the library at (570) 297-2436 for more information.
