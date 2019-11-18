ATHENS – The Valley Active Living Center, located at 118 S. Main St. in Athens, will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Included in the $4 cost will be all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. All proceeds will directly benefit the activities of the Valley Active Living Center.

For more information, please call (570) 888-2387.

The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; the United Way of Susquehanna County; and the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga County Commissioners. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.

