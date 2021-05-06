Waverly:
We are finally open at the Waverly Free Library, with browsing and computer use by appointment. In addition, curbside pickup service is still available any time during our open hours, as well as during designated curbside-only hours.
Our hours for appointments are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Curbside hours are Mondays from noon to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
To make an appointment, for browsing or curbside, please call the library at (607) 565-9341 to set up a time.
We thank the patrons who have visited us for wearing their masks and following distancing protocols. It’s our hope that as long as this continues, we will be able to open without appointments in the next 2-3 weeks.
Please note that the bathrooms are not available for public use. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Our plan is to resume our weekly Storytime with Miss Becky starting on Tuesday, June 1, at 10 a.m. These will be outdoors for the foreseeable future, and we’re still working on a location. Keep an eye here and on our Facebook page for updates.
Planning has begun for our Summer Reading Program as we schedule performers and make plans for other activities. We will hold all events outdoors to allow for better distancing; in case of inclement weather, we have tents we’ll use for performers and as many viewers as we can fit. Again, we’re working on sites for events, and as soon as we know, we’ll let you know.
Interlibrary Loan holds can now be placed, and twice-weekly deliveries have resumed.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
