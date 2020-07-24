SCRANTON, Pa. – Effective immediately, Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) will no longer sell the America the Beautiful (ATB) Interagency Passes. Passes are not required to visit Steamtown NHS as the park is a fee free park. However, passes can be purchased either online at the USGS Store website or at any National Park Service site that does charge an entrance fee.
Steamtown NHS will continue to have available for park visitors the following no-cost ATB passes:
4th Grade “Every Kid Outdoors” Pass for a child and family, valid during the child’s 4th Grade school year (September-August)
Access Pass for U.S. citizens and permanent residents with permanent disabilities
Annual Pass for Active Duty U.S. military members and their dependents, as well as Reserve and National Guard members
The America the Beautiful (ATB) Interagency Passes are available to U.S. citizens and legal residents and cover entrance fees at national parks and national wildlife refuges as well as standard amenity fees (day use fees) at national forests and grasslands, and at lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A pass covers entrance, standard amenity fees and day use fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle at per vehicle fee areas (or up to four adults at sites that charge per person). Children age 15 or under are admitted free. More information on the ATB Pass series can be found at https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm#CP_JUMP_5088581
The Annual Pass and Annual and Lifetime Senior Passes are easily purchased online at the USGS Store website https://store.usgs.gov/pass/index.html
