The Waverly Free Library will be closed this Monday, Jan. 18, to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Curbside Pickup will resume on Tuesday as usual.
With COVID cases in Tioga County and the entire region still at high levels, we anticipate doing curbside service only for the foreseeable future. We share your frustration that we can’t reopen as usual, but these are unusual times and we take our role in protecting the health and safety of our patrons, and our staff and their families, very seriously. Thanks for your patience and understanding.
Because the building is not yet open to the public, we will not be offering AARP tax assistance this year. We haven’t heard anything from AARP, so we have no idea if they’re providing the service elsewhere.
Until we do open, our Curbside Pickup service will operate during the following times: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Hold requests can be made online at https://catalog.flls.org/polaris/default.aspx?ctx=67.1033.0.0.3, or by calling during the above-listed hours. We’ll set up a pickup time so you can grab your materials and go.
During this period, the building is open only to staff. That means no public use of computers, printing or faxing, or browsing through the collection. However, the Wi-Fi is still operational, and we are happy to help find materials by phone. We understand that this is all new and different, for all of us, and we appreciate your patience.
New additions this week include:
Adult fiction – “Twenty” by James Grippando, “Nick” by Michael Farris Smith, “The Push” by Ashley Audrain, “The Survivors” by Jane Harper, “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict, “Spin” by Patricia Cornwell, “Outlawed” by Anna North, “The Prophets” by Robert Jones Jr., and “Black Buck” by Mateo Askaripour.
Interlibrary Loan holds can now be placed, and twice-weekly deliveries have resumed.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
