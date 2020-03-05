Spring is just around the corner and now is the time to plan some enriching summer activities.
The Walk for Our Buddies small grant is offered to individuals with Down Syndrome and can be used to pay for camp tuition, direct support staff or other related expenses.
The goal of Walk for Our Buddies is to support families and individuals with Down syndrome through advocacy, awareness and financial aid in the form of the WFoB grant.
Walk for Our Buddies wants to help ensure that individuals with Down Syndrome have access to any and all opportunities available to their same aged peers. The grant is funded through the annual Walk for Our Buddies event, held at Larnard-Hornbrook Park in October. This year’s walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3 in conjunction with the Bradford County Sheshequin Path Half marathon event.
Individuals with Down Syndrome and their families are eligible to apply for a grant from Walk for Our Buddies. Grant amounts are up to $500 and are intended to cover expenses that aren’t paid for by other sources. Priority is given to individuals and families in Bradford and Sullivan counties (PA) but grants may also be awarded to applicants from adjacent counties if funds allow. The current grant deadline is March 15th, 2020. Then the next will be June 15, 2020.
Information on Family Grants may be found on the website, www.tspt.biz/WalkforOurBuddies.
For more information, please contact Liz Terwilliger, Chairperson at walkforourbuddies@tspt.biz
