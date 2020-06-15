Sayre Public Library continues to be open for holds of reserved library materials. Library patrons can sign in to their accounts at https://sayre.biblionix.com/catalog/ to reserve materials, or requests can also be made to sayre.library@gmail.com or by calling the library at 570-888-2256. Reserved materials can be picked up in the vestibule of the library, brought to your car via curbside delivery, or even delivered to your home. We are working on the cleaning and spacing protocols which will allow us to open the library for limited browsing and computer usage and hope to have a date for that level of our re-open soon. The most up-to-date information on our date of reopening, hours of availability, and services offered will be posted on our website and Facebook, recorded on our outgoing phone message, and provided to local newspapers and radio stations.
Our Summer Learning Program, “Imagine Your Story,” will be going virtual this year. All programs and performances will be held online, and participants of all ages are invited to register and track reading and learning activities throughout the summer on the ReadSquared platform, which will allow eligibility for free books and prizes! Contact our children’s librarian, Shelley Cowder, at scowder@sayrepl.org, for more information or to register.
This week’s Library System of Bradford County Summer Reading Program – Fantasy Faire performances will be Turtle Dance Music, presenting The Music, Bubble and Comedy Show: Imagine Your Story! The performance is available free to view online Tuesday June 16 and Thursday June 18 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Email scowder@sayrepl.org for the link to view the performance. The Music, Bubble and Comedy Show: Imagine Your Story features wonderful songs and tales based on classic fairy tales from Hans Christian Anderson, The Brothers Grimm, and explores mythological creatures from around the world including Mermaids, Unicorns, Fairies, Hobbits, Witches, Wizards, Pirates and many more. The show engages children with songs, comedy, bubbles, and music technology. It is also crafted to be inclusive for all children including children on the Autism Spectrum. Each song in the 45-minute show is accompanied by hands-on, visual, and sensory experiences designed to help kids learn and have fun at the same time. Kids will dance, sing, and use their imaginations.
Area teens are invited to take part in this summer’s Teen Reading Lounge. This program will be entirely virtual and participants will receive free books, art materials, snacks, and unique incentives as part of the program. This summer’s theme is speculative fiction. Mythical creatures, science fiction, fantasy worlds, utopian/dystopian settings, and superhero realms all fall under this category. In addition to the book group, we will also have a number of other interactive programs, including a teen writing workshop, Dungeons and Dragons, and a summer-long online scavenger hunt challenge. For more info or to sign up, email trlsayre@gmail.com or call the library at 570-888-2256!
Other upcoming events at Sayre Library:
Wednesday, June 17, we will hold our online Children’s Story Hour via Zoom at 10:30 am. Miss Shelley will read stories and interact remotely with our littlest learners. Email scowder@sayrepl.org to receive the Zoom link.
Friday, June 19, at 1 p.m., we will be hosting an Online Resources Virtual Workshop. Join us online via Zoom as we walk through the treasure trove of online resources you are able to access with your library card. From ebooks and audio books, to databases and newspaper Archives — there are countless offerings waiting to be discovered! Email rgigee@sayrepl.org for the Zoom link.
Friday, June 26, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., we will be hosting a virtual Local History Materials Showcase. Live from your living room via Facebook Live. Simply go to Sayre Public Library’s Facebook page and enjoy! Join us on Facebook Live as we display and detail a selection of our newly cataloged and organized local history materials. Materials related to local history include area records, maps, fiction and non-fiction materials, pictorial histories, and more.
Friday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. we will be hosting a Star Wars Virtual Trivia Night for families. Families are invited to join this friendly competition for a chance to win a $25 Barnes & Noble gift card! Email scowder@sayrepl.org to register and receive the Zoom link invite and details! (Must have a minimum of four families to hold the event.)
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New books this week include “Walk the Wire,” by David Baldacci, “Masked Prey,” by John Sandford, “One Fatal Flaw,” by Anne Perry, and “Close Up,” by Amanda Quick.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Library hours for holds pick-up and curbside delivery are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
