ELMIRA – Elmira College celebrated the graduation of 192 students during its 163rd commencement on Sunday, June 6. The Class of 2021 included 95 honor graduates receiving summa cum laude, magna cum laude, and cum laude honors.
Local students graduating with honors are:
Emma Cole of Sayre, Magna Cum Laude; Fallon Huck of Waverly, N.Y., Cum Laude; and Joshua Smith of Waverly, N.Y., Magna Cum Laude.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.