ELMIRA – Elmira College celebrated the graduation of 192 students during its 163rd commencement on Sunday, June 6. The Class of 2021 included 95 honor graduates receiving summa cum laude, magna cum laude, and cum laude honors.

Local students graduating with honors are:

Emma Cole of Sayre, Magna Cum Laude; Fallon Huck of Waverly, N.Y., Cum Laude; and Joshua Smith of Waverly, N.Y., Magna Cum Laude.

