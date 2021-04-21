MANSFIELD – Mansfield University was named to the 2021-22 Military Friendly School list, marking the 10th consecutive year receiving the distinguished honor.
The Military Friendly School list has set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.
“I am very proud of Mansfield University and all of our faculty and staff for making veterans and military-connected students such a high priority, even during the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” President Charles Patterson said.
Mansfield met and exceeded six standards in the Military Friendly Rating including Academic Policies & Compliance, Admissions & Orientation, Culture & Commitment, Financial Aid & Assistance, Graduation & Career, and Military Student Support & Retention.
For more information on Military and Veterans Affairs at Mansfield University, visit mansfield.edu/military-veterans.
