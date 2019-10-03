FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Meal includes chili with bread and butter and crackers, tossed salad, dessert and beverage.
LIFE RECOVERY GROUP will be offered at Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly, beginning Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The group will meet weekly on Thursday nights. For more information, call Waverly First Baptist at (607) 565-9593 or email WaverlyFBC@gmail.com.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Oct. 3 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. All seniors/retirees of Bradford/Sullivan counties are invited to attend. Please bring a dish to share and your own table service. Dan Rhodes from the Bradford County Conservation District will be the guest speaker and Rhea Johnston will be the greeter.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will be meeting Monday, Oct. 7 at noon at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Bring a dish to pass and own table service. We will be doing Christmas crafts.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Wednesday, Oct. 9 at noon at the First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre, for a complete ziti meal catered by the women of the church. Call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088 for reservations.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
