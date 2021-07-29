Brown
Born to Morgan and Derek Brown of Sayre, a daughter, Abigail Marie, on July 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Kisner/Stroud
Born to Ashley Kisner and Joseph Stroud of New Albany, a daughter, Bryleigh Rain, on July 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Merrill
Born to Brittany and Keith Merrill Jr. of Lockwood, N.Y., a son, Elliott Keith, on July 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
