Brown

Born to Morgan and Derek Brown of Sayre, a daughter, Abigail Marie, on July 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kisner/Stroud

Born to Ashley Kisner and Joseph Stroud of New Albany, a daughter, Bryleigh Rain, on July 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Merrill

Born to Brittany and Keith Merrill Jr. of Lockwood, N.Y., a son, Elliott Keith, on July 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

