INDIANA, Pa. – The following students from Bradford County have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of December 2020 and January 2021.
Graduates, their hometowns, majors and degrees are:
Sayre: Paige Marie Hildebrandt, M.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education; Alexandria Lynn Schmidt, M.A. in Human Resources and Employment Relations; and Alexandria Lynn Schmidt, M.S. in Health Services Administration.
Towanda: Tyler Joseph Basse, B.S. in Nursing; Nahomy Hidalgo Pinchi, B.A. in Spanish; and Tyler Jacob Sheets, B.A. in Theatre/Musical Theatre.
