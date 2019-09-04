BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Northampton Community College (NCC) is excited to welcome Jared Isman of Sayre as one of the students who will arrive the week of Aug. 26 for the start of the fall 2019 semester.

Jared will be among more than 9,400 students studying over 100 majors and programs at NCC locations in Bethlehem Township, Monroe County, Southside Bethlehem and Easton.

