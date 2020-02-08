ATHENS — The Spalding Memorial Library invites you to join us in reflection on the lives of cherished friends and community members who have passed on, especially in the past year. While our loved ones are gone from our lives, they live on in our hearts and in our memories. The library celebrates those who have been remembered through donations to our memorial fund.
William Evan Wilson left us in late December 2018. William was a teacher and artist who taught at SRU for 24 years. His hobbies included reading, painting and playing guitar. His artwork could be seen on display in exhibitions by the Paint N Palette artist group. He was remembered by Edward & Kathleen Jones, Joan M. Wintermute, Mark and Janet Hayman, and Patrick and Lorraine Brennan.
Dianne F. Campbell passed away last January. Dianne was a devoted military wife, and later worked as a registered nurse at Robert Packer Hospital. We knew her as a weekly member of the library’s “Threads” group. She possessed a wealth of knowledge and humor that she shared almost every Tuesday night. We miss her stories and her smile. In addition to knitting, Dianne enjoyed card games and crossword puzzles. Dianne was remembered by Don and Jean Gorski, Dietlind Crain and Marie Preston. The books Simply Shetland Lace: 6 Knitted Stitches, 20 Beautiful Projects and Vogue Knitting: The Ultimate Knitting Book have been given in her memory.
Nancy Walklet left us in March last year. Nancy was born in Kansas and raised her family in New Jersey, but for the last two decades, she called the Valley area her home. She enjoyed swimming, reading, and cooking, and especially enjoyed her family, including her church family at First Presbyterian Church of Athens. She was a member of the Valley Lioness Club, and an active volunteer in our community. Nancy was remembered by Sally Evans, Jen Smith, Debbie MacMorran and Fe Law, Becky Williams, and Daniel and Janice Barrett. The books How to Make a Wildflower Meadow, Fancy Nancy and the Quest for the Unicorn and Fancy Nancy: Poet Extraordinaire! were placed in the library in her memory.
Hilda Morley Gardiner passed in April. She was a familiar face at the Sayre Lowe’s store, and she enjoyed rocks and minerals and jewelry-making. She was also a desk clerk at the Spalding Library during her working life. Hilda was remembered by Jeanne Laninger and the Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club. In her memory, the book Wire-Wrapped Jewelry Techniques was added to our collection.
Anna Evancho Wood left us in June 2019. Anna had a warm smile and boundless energy, which is what we remember most about her here at the library. Anna also had an interesting and varied life. She was a violinist at a young age, and was chosen to play for the New York State All-State Orchestra while in high school. During WWII, she worked at Romulus Army Depot, then later worked at IBM, Ingersoll-Rand Foundry, and at Robert Packer Hospital Maintenance and Housekeeping Dept. She was married to her husband, Fordham, for 61 years. Anna loved to travel and try new things, and was also devoted to her family and to her Ukrainian heritage. We loved helping Anna find books she enjoyed when she visited the library. Mysteries were her favorite genre. She was remembered by Joanne Taylor, Anne and Lloyd Bennett, Lois G. Steadle, Joan Tippett, Dawn & Maj. Troy D. CampBell, Sharon Kendrick, Mary Costic, and Loreice Jernigan and Jeffrey Walter; with the gifts of the following titles: Jack & Jill, Kiss the Girls, and Along Came a Spider by James Patterson; mystery books The Body in the Castle Well, The Darwin Affair, The Body Lies, The Missing Years, and The Sum of all Shadows; and the children’s books How to Read a Book, Uni the Unicorn, Where do Speedboats Sleep at Night?, The Astronaut who Painted the Moon: The True Story of Alan Bean, and Piranhas Don’t Eat Bananas.
Constance “Connie” Bryan also passed in June. Connie was a 1961 graduate of Athens High School. She became a teacher, and taught at Chemung Elementary School for 36 years. She loved her students, her co-workers, and her family, and was in turn cherished by them. Some of her favorite things were entertaining and cooking for the holidays, and she also enjoyed music, antiques, and watching harness racing. Connie was remembered by Jeanne M. Laninger.
Carissa Paul was just 27 when she also passed away last June. She suffered from a rare blood disorder, and was brave as she fought throughout her life with the disease. Her faith and her family got her through, and she is remembered for her sweet and kind personality. Carissa is survived by her parents Charles and Glenda Paul. She was remembered with a gift of the book Ultrabot’s First Playdate, given by Daniel & Janice Barrett.
Carol Allard passed in June as well. Carol was known for her love of teaching and working with youth. She worked as a teaching assistant at Harlan Rowe Middle School, and then later as a teacher at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES in Watertown, NY. She returned to Athens after retirement. She was active in her home communities throughout her life, working with the Girl Scouts and other service groups. She enjoyed singing, sewing, crafts, cooking, and gardening. She was remembered by Daniel and Janice Barrett. The book Raising a Screen-smart Kid was given in her memory.
Evelyn Ide of Concord, N.H. passed in August. Evelyn was a registered nurse for several years at the Leader Nursing Center West of Kingston, Pa. She and her husband, Leonard, enjoyed 53 years of marriage. Evelyn was the mother of Valley resident Cynthia Ide Jones. She was remembered by Pam Hayton.
Barbara J. Segar left us last September. Barbara was a member of the Eastern Star, and an active volunteer with the Red Cross. She enjoyed spending time with her family with her flower gardens, and also at Herkimer Diamond Mine. She was a member of the Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club, who donated the book The Collector’s Guide to Herkimer Diamonds in her memory.
Barbara G. Dick of Allentown passed away in October. She is remembered for her devotion to her family. Her niece, Patricia Wolcott, donated the book Eat, Shrink, & Be Merry in her memory.
