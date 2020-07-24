CORNING — The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL) will present a Facebook Live “backstage” talk with OSFL Conductor and Music Director, Toshiyuki Shimada; on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 7:30 PM. The talk is free. Donations are appreciated to help the Orchestra and musicians through this uncertain time.
Shimada will present a history of conducting and the conductor’s baton. In celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, Shimada will delve into Beethoven’s birthday myth. Additionally, he will give a brief introductory workshop on conducting the opening of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.
Facebook LIVE presentations by OSFL musicians will take place approximately every two weeks during this time of continued social distancing. To find out more, follow the OSFL on Facebook at facebook.com/theOSFL, Twitter at @OSFL, Instagram at @orchsfl, or check out the website at www.OSFL.org.
About the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL)
Under the guidance of distinguished Music Director and Conductor, Toshiyuki Shimada, the OSFL celebrates its 25th season during the 2019-2020 concert year which also marks the 10th season under the baton of Maestro Shimada. This season of “Perfect Pairings” highlights partnerships with other art disciplines for each of the four main orchestra concerts.
The OSFL currently offers four regular season full orchestra concerts, including a side by side Youth Orchestra and professional musician collaboration, a Musicians’ Choice Chamber Music Series, concerts by the Chorus of the Southern Finger Lakes, several concerts by the Youth Orchestra and Junior String Ensemble, as well as smaller ensemble concerts for children. The OSFL is a strong supporter of highlighting the musical achievements of young musicians with its own Youth Orchestra and Junior String Ensemble programs, as well as the Hertzog Concerto Competition for young artists in grades 9 — 12. The orchestra collaborates with regional cultural partners, artists, and like-minded organizations to advance our mutual artistic growth in the greater Elmira-Corning area. Support for the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes comes from Corning Incorporated Foundation, Hilliard Corporation, and the New York State
