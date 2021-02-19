The Bradford County Library and the Alzheimer’s Association presents a program, “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research,” on Thursday, Feb. 25 at noon via Zoom.
At any age, there are lifestyle habits we can adopt to help maintain or even potentially improve our health. These habits may also help to keep our brains healthy as we age and possibly delay the onset of cognitive decline.
To help people age well, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering the “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” program. This workshop covers four areas of lifestyle habits that are associated with healthy aging:
• Cognitive activity.
• Physical health and exercise.
• Diet and nutrition.
• Social engagement.
In each area, we will discuss what we know, drawing on current research, as well as what we can do – steps to take now to improve or maintain overall health in each area.
“Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” is designed for individuals of any age who are looking for information on ways to age as well as possible.
There is no cost to attend this program, but registration is required. For more information, contact the Alzheimer’s Association at info@alz.org or (800) 272-3900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.