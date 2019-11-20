Yates/Vandeventer
Born to Alexia Yates and Devin Vandeventer of Towanda, a daughter, Zaylynn, on Nov. 7, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Lewis
Born to Kayla and Cory Lewis of New Albany, a son, Trenton Allen, on Nov. 12, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Rockefeller
Born to Anabel and Matthew Rockefeller of LeRaysville, a daughter, Savannah Jayne, on Nov. 13, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Packard
Born to Amberleigh and Justin Packard of Columbia Cross Roads, a son, Dylan Edward, on Nov. 13, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
LaBoy/Curtis
Born to Felicity LaBoy and Dylan Curtis of Towanda, a son, Cyrus Jack, on Nov. 14, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Abbott
Born to Ronnie and Tyler Abbott of Whitney Point, N.Y., a son, Ryder Scott, on Nov. 14, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
