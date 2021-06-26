Waverly:
This year’s Summer Reading theme is Tails and Tales, and planning is underway for performers and other activities at the Waverly Free Library. We will hold all events outdoors to allow for better distancing, primarily at Muldoon Park and Waverly Glen Park; in case of inclement weather, we have tents we’ll use for performers and as many viewers as we can fit.
We hope to have a schedule of performers and locations finalized soon. So far we have Dirt Meister, the Great and Powerful Moreland, Tanglewood Nature Center, a performance by the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, and a daylong appearance by Dan the Snake Man confirmed.
Our Summer Reading Program will begin the week of July 12 and last for six weeks, to conclude the week of Aug. 16. Signup sheets and reading logs are currently available at the library.
Prior to the start of Summer Reading, we will hold a signup event on Tuesday, July 6, from 5-7 p.m., with our Youth Services Coordinator, Becky Keir Grace. Anyone signing up will get a tote bag with some goodies.
Our Storytime with Miss Becky is this – and every – Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. in the Broad Street Mini-Park, at the corner of Broad and Waverly streets in downtown Waverly. This week’s theme will be the Fourth of July. Craft kits are now ready at the library to complete at home and bring with you, and a kit will be ready every week on the Tuesday before each Storytime session.
In case of inclement weather, if Storytime can’t be held in the park, it will be in the children’s room at the library.
Open hours will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Patrons can come in any time for browsing and computer use, which are still limited to 45-minute sessions once a day.
Curbside pickup service is still available any time during our open hours. Please continue to call ahead to schedule curbside pickups, so we can have your materials ready for you.
Please note that the bathrooms are not available for public use. Also, since we have so many children here, masks are still required for all visitors. We apologize for the inconvenience.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
Ulster:
Mather Memorial Library hours are Tuesday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information or to speak to the director, please contact the library at (570) 358-3595. Check out our website at www.matherlibrary.org or our online catalog for upcoming events or additional services. You can also find us on Facebook.
Nichols:
The Cady Library is open Monday, 2-8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 2-5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 2-8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon.
We are open for complete access to patrons. Computer use is still limited to appointment only.
Our summer reading program will begin the week of July 13 at our library, located at 42 East River Road, Nichols. Be on the lookout for more information.
