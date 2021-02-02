LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Lock Haven University congratulates the more than 900 students who were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list. The following local students made the list:
Madalyn Dydynski of Nichols, majoring in Business Administration.
Amanda Hall of Ulster, majoring in English.
Shelby Kepner of Sayre, majoring in Social Work.
Mae McGrath of Athens, majoring in Business Administration.
The dean’s list honor at Lock Haven University recognizes a student’s achievement of obtaining a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic course work, subject to letter grade evaluation, for the fall 2020 semester.
