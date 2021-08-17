SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON CLUB will meet Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at Satterlee Creek Environmental Center pavilion, Cotton Hollow Road, Litchfield Township, for their monthly potluck supper and a brief bird walk after the meal. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426.
ATHENS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT RETIREES BREAKFAST will be held Thursday, Aug. 26 at 9 a.m., Sayre VFW, Lockhart Street. Any interested AASD retirees may contact Lori Hurd at (570) 888-4107 for information and reservations by Wednesday, Aug. 18. Cost is $10 including tax and gratuity.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Aug. 19 at noon in the pavilion by the river at the Wysox River Access. Members are reminded to bring a dish to share, tablecloth, own table service and beverage. State Rep. Tina Pickett will be our guest and speaker. Guests are welcome.
WAVERLY CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT RETIREES LUNCHEON will be held Thursday, Aug. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant, County Road 60, Waverly. All retirees and their guests are welcome.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. Anyone interested is welcome; the only basic skill needed is tying a knot. Anyone interested in working or donating, call Pam at (570) 423-1712, Gloria at (570) 888-0885, or the church office at (570) 888-2241.
