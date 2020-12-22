ATHENS – Athens Area High School senior Allyson Rockwell was inspired to organize a gift of art to the residents at Elderwood nursing home. She wanted to provide a time of brightness and encouragement during the holiday season when so many are not able to receive visitors from their families.
She announced to each class that she was collecting art. Some students made holiday cards and some made seasonal themed watercolor paintings. Some students in Advanced Drawing & Painting made masterworks that the Rockwell family then had published into art prints to distribute to the residents at Elderwood.
For her own print design, Allyson exercised her digital painting skills she has been developing in art class and AAHS junior Arin Rockwell made an acrylic painting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.