AAHS art students

Residents at Elderwood nursing home in Waverly will be receiving holiday cards and seasonal paintings from Athens Area High School students this season. AAHS senior Allyson Rockwell was inspired to organize a gift of art for the residents and collected art from fellow students. Pictured with some of the artwork are Allyson Rockwell displaying her digital painting skills developed in art class, and AAHS junior Arin Rockwell with an acrylic painting.

ATHENS – Athens Area High School senior Allyson Rockwell was inspired to organize a gift of art to the residents at Elderwood nursing home. She wanted to provide a time of brightness and encouragement during the holiday season when so many are not able to receive visitors from their families.

She announced to each class that she was collecting art. Some students made holiday cards and some made seasonal themed watercolor paintings. Some students in Advanced Drawing & Painting made masterworks that the Rockwell family then had published into art prints to distribute to the residents at Elderwood.

For her own print design, Allyson exercised her digital painting skills she has been developing in art class and AAHS junior Arin Rockwell made an acrylic painting.

