The Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary has been named as the presenting sponsor for the Guthrie Gallop, to be held Saturday, May 15. Proceeds will benefit the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund. Pictured, from left, are Nichole Cocco, Guthrie Gallop Committee member; Debbie Smith, RPH Auxiliary Treasurer; Kyle McDuffee, RPH Auxiliary President; Susan Sinay, Guthrie Gallop Committee Co-chair; Brian Howland, Guthrie Gallop Committee member; and Lisa Horton, Guthrie Gallop Committee Co-chair.

SAYRE – Registration is now open for the 37th Annual Guthrie Gallop 10K and 5K Run/Walk, presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, on Saturday, May 15.

With an emphasis on the health and safety of our participants, we are excited to move forward with this 37-year running tradition. Space is limited, so register today.

Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, which helps to provide financial support to Guthrie patients facing a cancer diagnosis.

If you are not ready to run a live event, there will also be a virtual option this year. Visit www.guthrie.org/gallop for full race details, sponsorship opportunities, or to register for the race.

