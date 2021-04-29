SAYRE – Registration is now open for the 37th Annual Guthrie Gallop 10K and 5K Run/Walk, presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, on Saturday, May 15.
With an emphasis on the health and safety of our participants, we are excited to move forward with this 37-year running tradition. Space is limited, so register today.
Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, which helps to provide financial support to Guthrie patients facing a cancer diagnosis.
If you are not ready to run a live event, there will also be a virtual option this year. Visit www.guthrie.org/gallop for full race details, sponsorship opportunities, or to register for the race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.