WILKES-BARRE – McKaylah DeKay of Sayre was part of the Wilkes University student team who tied for first place in a competition challenging students to come up with a campaign promoting the 250th anniversary of American independence in Pennsylvania. Eight institutions from the northeast region competed in the marketing event America250PA Direct Effect Innovation Challenge on Oct. 26. Now, the Wilkes team is headed to statewide finals on Nov. 19 to compete against other regional winners.
DeKay is a digital design and media art major.
Each institution competing in the final will work with the United States Postal Service Innovation Team, Maga Design group and Wilkes-Barre Connect to create executable strategies for their campaigns for a live pitching session at the Nov. 19 finals, held at the Woodlands Inn and Resort in Plains Twp.
The Wilkes team tied for first place with the team from King’s College. Wilkes also competed against Misericordia University, University of Scranton, Penn State Wilkes-Barre, Susquehanna University, East Stroudsburg University, Luzerne County Community College and Lackawanna College.
