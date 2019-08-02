WILLIAMSPORT – Seven students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s emergency medical services/paramedic program, and 25 students in its physician assistant program, are set to be part of the health care team at the 2019 Little League Baseball World Series, just 3 miles from the college campus.
The nationally televised series runs Aug. 15-25 and draws tens of thousands of spectators each day to the Little League World Series complex in South Williamsport.
Students in the college’s paramedic majors will stand ready to provide for the emergency health care needs of those fans. They work under the guidance of certified professionals from Susquehanna Regional Emergency Medical Services. While those students provide care in the stadiums, physician assistant students will be on-site, as well, staffing the infirmary at Dr. Creighton J. Hale International Grove, where the 16 participating Little League teams are housed. In the infirmary, they will provide health care to players and their coaches, working under the supervision of a certified physician assistant and physician.
The international event exposes students to diversity in health care and to the time, preparation and interagency cooperation required to provide care at a large-scale event.
Both student groups are under the direction of Dr. Gregory R. Frailey, emergency medical services physician with UPMC Susquehanna and medical director for the Little League World Series. As medical director, Frailey oversees the care of athletes and visitors, both on and off the field. He is also the medical director for the college’s paramedic and physician assistant programs, as well as the college’s quick response unit.
Participating emergency medical services/paramedic student volunteers, and their hometowns, are: Marissa L. Davis, of Trafford; Nick S. Dwyer, of Moon Township; Sarah C. Gagnon, of Morris; Matthew C. Larock, of Chemung, N.Y.; Jaimee C. Moyle, of Muncy; Carly R. Stahl, of Lewisburg; and Jared A. Stewart, of Waverly, N.Y.
The physician assistant student volunteers, and their hometowns, are: Breica N. Beck, of Mountville; Danielle N. Bilger, of Hollidaysburg; Brielle N. Blanchard, of Towanda; Cera N. Blunk, of Schuylkill Haven; Timothy A. Bradley, of Williamsport; Michael S. Caputo, of Winfield; Samer R. Doss, of Montoursville; Heidy C. Fernandez, of Bethlehem; Michael L. Hutchison, of Williamsport; Sylvia M. Immel, of Bellefonte; Charles L. Kaczmarski, of Somers Point, N.J.; Nicholas A. Kilpatrick, of Muncy; Nikotah B. Connolly, of Williamsport; Tia G. La, of Williamsport; Kendall Q. Leet, of Starrucca; Kristen N. Liebig, of Williamsport; Jordan E. Linder, of Pittsburgh; Emily M. McCaffery, of Middleburg; Daryl V. Nash, of Cogan Station; Allyson M. Rothrock, of Williamsport; Alexis N. Shanabrook, of Littlestown; Reshma Sherpa, of Morrisville, N.C.; Christine Szarko, of Manheim; Sarah B. Winward, of Athens; and Lawrence L. Wolfgang, of Ashland.
