OWEGO — The Bridge of the Penn York Valley Churches, a non-profit all volunteer organization of churches in the Penn-York Valley, continues to serve residents in the school districts of Waverly, N.Y.; Sayre, Pa.; and Athens, Pa. during this pandemic and beyond.
If not for COVID-19, the Bridge would be hosting its Annual Chicken BBQ and Vintage Goods Sale at the Helping Hands Ministry Warehouse this month. Due to social distancing and other COVID 19 precautions, the very popular event had to be canceled for this year.
However, there are still many vintage furniture pieces, china, knick-knacks, Christmas items, and many other items for sale at the Helping Hands Warehouse and Store located at 515 Chemung St, (17C) Waverly, N.Y., open each Wednesday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Social distancing of three people shopping at a time with masks is required. Also donations of good used furniture are being accepted.
The proceeds from these sales at the store go to fund the Bridge’s voucher system which assists individuals and families in need. Vouchers are available for individuals in need by calling the Clearinghouse of the Bridge which handles and directs all calls for the various ministries within The Bridge.
The Clearinghouse Coordinator is available by calling 570-888-8826 Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Tuesday 1-3 p.m., and Thursday 9 a.m. –11:30 a.m. Messages can be left at other times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.