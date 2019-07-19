WAVERLY – The First Baptist Church will be hosting Vacation Bible School Monday, July 29 through Wednesday, July 31 from 6:30 until 8 p.m. each night. This year’s theme is Lava Lava Island.

There will be singing, crafts, stories, outside games, and, of course, snacks! All children Pre-K (age 4) through 6th grade are invited. Pre-registration is not required but can be done by calling the church at (607) 565-9593 between the hours of 9 a.m.-noon. It promises to be a fun time!

The church is located at 23 Tioga St. in Waverly.

