WAVERLY – The First Baptist Church will be hosting Vacation Bible School Monday, July 29 through Wednesday, July 31 from 6:30 until 8 p.m. each night. This year’s theme is Lava Lava Island.
There will be singing, crafts, stories, outside games, and, of course, snacks! All children Pre-K (age 4) through 6th grade are invited. Pre-registration is not required but can be done by calling the church at (607) 565-9593 between the hours of 9 a.m.-noon. It promises to be a fun time!
The church is located at 23 Tioga St. in Waverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.