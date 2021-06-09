TOWANDA – The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is offering another Thursdays in the Studio Workshop in June!
Join us on Thursday, June 24 in the Lower Level Studio of the Keystone Theatre from 5-7 p.m. for a summer wildflower candle-making workshop with botanical artist and owner of Wildflower & Fern, Lori Beinlich.
Workshop participants will be instructed on how to design and create a 4- x 4-inch thick pillar candle with summer wildflowers pressed into the perimeter of the candle. Each candle that is created will also include a botanical gift tag. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about the local botanicals found in northeastern PA along with how to press and dry flowers using the Microfleur Microwave Press. Cost per person is $58.
To ensure that we can adhere to social distancing guidelines, space for this workshop is limited. Registration with payment is required to reserve your spot. Masks will be required to be worn by all participants and social distancing guidelines will be followed. In the event that the workshop is cancelled or rescheduled, a full refund will be provided to all registered participants.
Those interested in participating in this workshop may call the BCRAC Office at (570) 268-2787 or send an email to programs@bcrac.org by Friday, June 18 to register.
This workshop is made possible by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council with support from United Way of Bradford County and Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
