Bradford-Tioga Head Start parents receive information about birth defects

January is Birth Defects Prevention Month. Did you know that one in every 33 babies in the U.S. is born with a birth defect?
Birth defects are structural changes in one or more parts of the body that are present at birth. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) identifies causes of birth defects, finds opportunities to prevent them, and improves the health of those living with birth defects.
By applying a public health approach incorporating three essential elements —surveillance or disease tracking, research to identify causes, and prevention research and programs — we can rapidly translate scientific findings into appropriate public health interventions and in turn, improve the lives of individuals with birth defects.
Babies who have birth defects often need special care and interventions to survive and thrive developmentally. Birth defects tracking systems provide one way to identify and refer children for services they need as early as possible. Early intervention is vital to improving outcomes for these babies.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. takes birth defects and the special care of children with birth defects very seriously. Throughout the month of January, information will be distributed to families that will include tips for preventing Birth Defects as well as a list of “Ten Things You Need To Know About Birth Defects” which aligns with the theme for 2020 “Best for You. Best for Baby”.
These are the Five Tips for Preventing Birth Defects as provided by the CDC:
Tip 1: Be sure to take 400 micrograms (mcg) of folic acid every day. Folic acid is very important because it can help prevent some major birth defects of the baby’s brain and spine. Our bodies use this B vitamin to make new cells. Folate is found naturally in certain fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Folic acid is found in fortified foods (called “enriched foods”), such as breads, pastas, and cereals.
Tip 2: Book a visit with your healthcare provider before stopping or starting any medicine. Many women need to take medicine to stay healthy, and there are often benefits to continuing your treatment throughout your pregnancy. If you are trying to have a baby or are just thinking about it, now is a great time to start getting ready for pregnancy by talking with your doctor about medications you may be taking. Women who are already pregnant or think that they could be pregnant should also see their healthcare providers. Start prenatal care right away.
Tip 3: Become up-to-date with all vaccines, including the flu shot. Vaccines help protect you and your baby. Some vaccinations, such as the flu (influenza) vaccine and the Tdap vaccine (adult tetanus, diphtheria, and a cellular pertussis vaccine), are specifically recommended during each pregnancy. Having the right vaccinations at the right time can help keep you and your baby healthy.
Tip 4: Before you get pregnant, try to reach a healthy weight. Obesity increases the risk for several serious birth defects and other pregnancy complications. If you are underweight, overweight, or obese, talk with your healthcare provider about ways to reach and maintain a healthy weight before you get pregnant. Eating healthy foods and being physically active are great ways to prepare for pregnancy.
Tip 5: Boost your health by avoiding harmful substances during pregnancy, such as alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs. Alcohol: There is no known safe amount of alcohol during pregnancy or when trying to get pregnant. Alcohol can have negative effects on a baby’s development at any time during pregnancy. Smoking during pregnancy can harm the placenta and a developing baby and can cause certain birth defects. Quitting smoking will help you feel better and provide a healthier environment for your baby. Because they are relatively new and are not well-regulated, there is less known about the effects of e-cigarettes on pregnancy. Until more and better information is available, it is recommended that pregnant women not use e-cigarettes.
We know that not all birth defects can be prevented. But, you can increase your chances of having a healthy baby by doing everything you can to be your healthiest self both before and during pregnancy. What is best for you is also best for your baby!
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.